MINISTER of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba says she is optimistic that the country’s economic transformation agenda will be fruitful when business hours become 24 /7. Tambatamba says President Hakainde Hichilema is emphatic on ensuring that Zambia unlocks rigidities and consequently to disband any obstacles that stand in the way of the economic transformation and job creation agenda as set out in the 8th National Development Plan. ZANIS reports that Tambatamba was speaking, Friday night, when she toured the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone and three other industries to appreciate the feasibility of business being conducted on a 24/7 basis. “We need to work hard as Zambians that we can attain the economic levels like other countries so that…...



