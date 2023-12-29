A 20-YEAR-OLD man of Kayuka village in Chief Nyakaseya’s area of Ikelenge District has committed suicide after a misunderstanding with his 52-year-old mother. The 20-year-old committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree using a mosquito net. North-Western Province Police Commanding Officer Dennis Moola confirmed the development in a statement to ZANIS yesterday and identified the deceased as Tidolu Katoka. Moola said the incident occurred between Friday December 22, 2023 at around 18:00 hours and Wednesday December 27, 2023 at around 09:00 hours. “The matter was reported on Wednesday 27th December, 2023 at 16:40 hours by Richard Kayuka of village Kayuka in Kayuka area, Chief Nyakaseya in Ikelenge district on phone, also a Community Crime Prevention Unit officer (CCPU) in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.