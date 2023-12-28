A 51-YEAR-OLD man of Kanong’esha Chiefdom in Mwinilunga District of North-Western has allegedly been murdered by his wife and his 25-year-old stepson following a marital dispute. North-Western Province Police Commanding Officer Dennis Moola identified the deceased as Gidson Chifokolo of Masachi Village, who was beaten to death by the two suspects. Moola, who confirmed the development to ZANIS in a statement yesterday, said the incident occurred between December 24 and 25, 2023. “Mwinilunga police station received a report on 25th December, 2023 at 12:00 hours through a phone call from Kellies Chifokolo aged 49 of Mapulanga village, who reported that his elder brother Gidson Chifokolo aged 51, of Musachi village, Chief Kanong’esha chiefdom was allegedly murdered by his wife Agness…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.