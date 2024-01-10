POLICE in Chasefu District of Eastern Province have arrested an 18-year-old boy for allegedly defiling his 15-year-old cousin. Daniel Chizinga, of Chimphapi Village in Senior Chief Magodi’s area is reported to have repeatedly defiled his cousin who is under the age of 16, of the same village. Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Limpo Liywalii, confirmed the arrest of the boy to ZANIS in a statement. Liywalii said the incident happened on unknown dates but between August 2023, and on 2nd January this year. He said police received a report from the victim’s mother that her daughter had allegedly been defiled on several occasions by Chizinga. Liywalii said the victim’s mother reported the matter of defilement to Emusa Police Post and a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.