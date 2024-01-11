EASTERN Province Minister Peter Phiri says the crowd seen in a video circulating on social media queueing up for Eagle mealie meal at his shop are smugglers who want to create a narrative that there is a stampede. In a video making rounds on social media, a multitude of people are seen crowding a shop which belongs to Phiri in Malambo constituency to access cheap Eagle mealie meal. In an interview, Tuesday, Phiri said there was no stampede in his constituency, but explained that people queueing in the video were smugglers. “Our colleagues [PF] are good at propaganda so actually what we are doing, sooner than later, there will be no mealie meal [shortage], even what you call artificial shortages…...



