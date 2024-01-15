POLICE Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says former home affairs minister RTD Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha is currently admitted to Maina Soko Military Hospital after a shooting incident. In a statement, Monday, Hamoonga said the incident happened on Sunday at Lt Shikapwasha’s residence in Ibex Hill and detectives were working to establish the actual facts surrounding this unfortunate incident. He also noted that the family did not initially report the incident to the police. “The Zambia Police Service is actively investigating a shooting incident involving Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha (Retired) RTD, which occurred yesterday January 14, 2024 between 17:00 and 18:00 hours at his residence in Ibex Hill. He later was rushed to Maina Soko Military Hospital by the wife and children…...



