HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has urged citizens to reduce on alcohol consumption, saying most cholera deaths and prolonged admissions are highly associated with alcohol related complications in heavy drinkers. And Masebo says the country has recorded 518 new cholera cases with 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. Giving a cholera update in Lusaka, Friday, Masebo also urged community members to report early to the facilities for treatment to avoid any loss of life. “Again, we are calling upon the community members to report early to the facilities for treatment so that we can avoid any loss of life. Yesterday (Thursday), we reported that the majority of these deaths we are seeing in the facilities are also largely people with…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.