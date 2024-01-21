THE Drug Enforcement Commission in Chirundu, through its Anti-Drugs Operation Division, has arrested six Tanzanians and a Zambian for trafficking 59.19kgs of high-grade cannabis and 96 bottles of Benylin. The Commission has also seized a luxury coach services bus that was used in committing the offence. In a statement, Saturday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mwenge Mulenga stated that the suspects were apprehended during a routine operational search of all transiting vehicles at the Chirundu Border Post. He said the illicit substance was concealed within various packages, including computer shells. “In the ongoing efforts to diminish the influx of illicit substances, the Anti-Drugs Operation Division of the Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka province has recorded a significant seizure at the Chirundu…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.