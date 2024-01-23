FORMER health minister Dr Brian Chituwo says people who prefer to buy alcohol instead of chlorine are being unfair on themselves and on the government. Health Minister Sylvia Masebo on Saturday interacted with some of the relatives of cholera patients who were gathered at Heroes Stadium where she called out people who wanted free chlorine, yet they could afford alcohol. One of the women who was present lamented that, “we have not been given chlorine”, a statement which shocked the Health Minister who instantly responded, “let us be serious my fellow women. You are busy drinking alcohol but you are not buying chlorine? Can government surely distribute chlorine the whole Lusaka Province? If you can afford alcohol, you can as…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.