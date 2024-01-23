Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a bank branch manager and teller at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport’s Zanaco branch for theft of K331,100. In a statement, Monday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga identified the suspects as Kennedy Kaputula and Banji Nalishebo, who have since been released on police bond pending court appearance. He stated that the theft incident occurred between December 26, 2023 and January 20, 2024. “Police at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) police station received a report of Theft by Servant from Lubinda Mulele aged 44 of House number 09 Salama Park, a branch manager at twin palm Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) now transferred to KKIA, who reported on behalf of Zambia National Commercial Bank at Kenneth…...