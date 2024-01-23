THE Ministry of Health has disclosed that the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 449 new cholera cases, 18 deaths and 421 discharges. And Health Minister Sylvia Masebo says her ministry has in the last six days managed to administer cholera vaccines to 1,213,847 people but laments that some people are refusing vaccines. In a statement, Monday, Masebo stated that the country had in the past one week seen an average of 450 cases per day. “…449 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours countrywide whereas yesterday we had 439 cases. For the past one week we have seen an average of 450 cases per day. Today, these new cases are from six provinces and…...



