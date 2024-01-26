PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has returned to the country following a two-day working visit to Botswana at the invitation of his Botswana counterpart, Mokgweetsi Masisi. And the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for both countries have disclosed that during the visit, the two Presidents had fruitful discussions on issues of mutual interest. During his two-day visit, President Hichilema, who was in the company of his Botswana counterpart, toured the Kazungula Bridge One Stop Border Post where they agreed to strengthen cooperation in respect of efficiency of service delivery at the border as well as facilitate the maintenance of the infrastructure. In a joint communique, Thursday, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mulambo Haimbe and Botswana Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Lemogang Kwape observed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.