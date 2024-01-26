Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (r) Ambassador of Japan to Zambia Takeuchi Kazuyuki (l) exchange signed documents during an exchange of notes ceremony on Japan's grant Aid for "the project for enhancement of STEM education at the Ministry in Lusaka on the 25/01/2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Muskotwane says the government has received a K296, 710,000 grant from the Japanese government to help boost the education sector. And Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima says the grant will be used to build state of the art laboratories in four selected STEM Schools and to renovate more than 10 STEM Schools around the country. Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Takeuchi Kazuyuki says Zambia’s economic development and growth lies in the development of human resources in education. During a signing ceremony of the exchange of notes and grant agreement between Japan and Zambia, Thursday, Dr Musokotwane thanked Japan for its continued support to Zambia. “Allow me to express my gratitude to the…...