OVER 100 traders operating from Inter City Bus Station in Lusaka have sued the Lusaka City Council (LCC) seeking an order to compel the local authority to reduce monthly rentals from K1,500 to at least K300. Viara Mayobo and 102 others want the Lusaka High Court to grant them an interim injunction restraining the LCC from collecting the newly introduced rentals of K1,500 per month until the determination of the matter. They also want damages for inconvenience and loss of business as well as interest on all the monies found due. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court principal registry, the plaintiffs stated that in 2023, the local authority shockingly increased the levies from K200 to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.