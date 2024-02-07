THE Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended indefinitely two examination centres on the Copperbelt and Central Provinces due to recurring examination malpractices. In a statement, Wednesday, ECZ Public Relations Manager Nicolas Nkhuwa said the council had suspended North Park GCE Examination Centre of Central Province and David Makina GCE Centre of Copperbelt Province. Nkhuwa cautioned all Examination Centres to guard against examination malpractices, and advised candidates that the two Centres would not conduct examinations at this level until further notice. “The Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended indefinitely the Examination Centre Status from North Park GCE Examination Centre of Central Province with Centre Code 7547 and David Makina GCE Centre of Copperbelt Province with Centre Code 5535 due…...



