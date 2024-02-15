PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda says Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa tends to say things he shouldn’t say when he is excited. And Lubinda says President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to fulfil his promises to the people and should, therefore, resign so that the country can have fresh elections. Meanwhile, Lubinda says former president Edgar Lungu has never said he will be the presidential candidate for PF or the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) in 2026. Commenting on Mweetwa’s remarks that the UPND worked with Chishimba Kambwili to bring down Lungu, after appearing at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, Lubinda said Mweetwa tends to say things he shouldn’t say when he is excited. “Those who don’t know Hakainde Hichilema the way I do…...



