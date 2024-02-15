Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary in charge of Administration Yvonne Mpundu (c) making her submission before the Parliamentary Accounts committee at National Assembly in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Ministry of Agriculture has told the Public Accounts Committee that the Ministry lost revenue totalling K1,716,586 in respect of agricultural products which were imported through the possible reuse of permits. The Auditor General’s report shows that the Ministry authorised the export of various agriculture commodities weighing 55,485,928 kg on Single Window System. However, a review of actual exports from Asycuda World System administered by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) revealed that 72,305,491 kg of various agriculture commodities were exported, resulting in a variance of 16,819,563 kg of exports. In this regard, the Ministry lost revenue in amounts totaling K126,147 in respect of exports involving 16,819,563 kg for 36 clients. Further, the Ministry authorised the import of various agriculture commodities…...