FORMER president Edgar Lungu says when he is voted back into office, he will remove free education because it has given teachers too much work and reduced the quality of education. And Lungu says UPND has done nothing, arguing that they have failed in all sectors. Meanwhile, Lungu says government is not about saving money but about spending and giving money to the people. Speaking when he featured on various radio stations in Muchinga, Luapula and Northern Provinces, Sunday, Lungu, who mostly spoke in Bemba, wondered how a teacher could give quality education to 300 students. “Not this free education, we have to revisit what we are seeing, there is no quality education. Where we have reached, they have diluted…...



