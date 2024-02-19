UPND National Chairperson Collins Maoma says the ruling party is comfortable with President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, wondering why they should change a player who is scoring. Last week, PF presidential aspiring candidate Brian Mundubile urged the UPND to consider electing another leader because President Hichilema had failed. But in an interview, Maoma said the UPND was happy with President Hichilema’s leadership. “UPND is very comfortable with President Hakainde Hichilema and we are happy so far with what he is doing. He has demonstrated leadership and the man is doing the good thing for Zambia. And as far as we are concerned, we are on course so far, I think we are happy. For us as the party, we’ll not respond…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.