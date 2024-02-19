PAC chairman Warren Mwambazi speaks during the appearance of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development before the committee on Monday, November 28, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namanagala

ZESCO has distanced itself from the Ministry of Agriculture’s failure to electrify Shikabeta Irrigation Scheme which cost over K29 million. But Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Administration Yvonne Mpundu argued that it was ZESCO who, from the very beginning, would submit payments to the bank for the project, but they backed out along the way. The Auditor General’s Report revealed that on the 7th September, 2019 the Agricultural Productivity and Market Enhancement Project (APMEP) signed a contract with African Brothers Corporation for the construction, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the Shikabeta District irrigation scheme at a contract sum of K29,332,132 with a completion period of eight months. The Report further revealed that as at 31st December, 2022, the full…...