CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says government has no intentions of arresting former president Edgar Lungu because he is an expired entity. On Thursday, the Lungu-led PF faction’s secretary general Raphael Nakacinda alleged that the government planned to put Lungu under house arrest in order to limit his movements. But in an interview, Friday, Mweetwa said Lungu had outlived his political usefulness and was being used as a political doormat by the opposition. “We would like to indicate that on the part of the government, there is no intention whatsoever to arrest former president Lungu. Mr Lungu is fragile, he’s weak, he’s a shadow of his former self. How can the entire government begin shadow boxing with such a frail...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.