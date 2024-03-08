THE Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) says government should make a budgetary allocation for cholera volunteers who have not been recruited because waiting for vacancies to be created through resignations, deaths or dismissals is not a good plan. And ZMA says government should not only focus on cholera volunteers but also those who have been volunteering in health facilities for a long time. Government has recruited 314 health workers who volunteered in various cholera treatment centres across the country. Making the announcement, Wednesday, Civil Service Commission Chairperson Dr Choolwe Beyani said the recruitment of 314 health workers was against the background of 853 validated health professional volunteers in all cholera centres. He said the remaining health volunteers would have to wait...



