Leader of the Opposition Jack Mwiimbu MP speaks during a News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Leader of the Opposition Jack Mwiimbu MP speaks during a News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says government has commenced the review of the Firearms Act in order to effectively respond to emerging issues of gun violence. And while disclosing that government had suspended the issuance of firearm licenses, Mwiimbu said more resources would also be devoted to mental health priorities to identify people who may be about to cause harm to themselves or others. Speaking in the National Assembly, Wednesday, Mwiimbu said firearm safety reforms would end the tragic cycle of violence. “In the recent past, the country has witnessed an alarming rise in instances where firearms have been unlawfully discharged in public and private places. Sadly, in some cases, life has been lost. Rarely has a...