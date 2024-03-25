A LAWFIRM representing Juldan Properties says it will proceed with legal action if the Patriotic Front does not pay the outstanding office rentals totaling K1,180,000 owed to its client. However, the Patriotic Front says the claim relates to an office that Juldan Motors offered to the party’s Lusaka District Committee for use in 2013. They add that it is strange that the claim is coming up 10 years later. In a letter dated March 11, 2024, addressed to the Patriotic Front Secretary General, Lawyer Anock Mbambara, of A. Mbambara Legal Practitioners, demanded payment of the outstanding amount within seven days, failure to which the lawfirm would commence legal action. “We act for Juldan Properties (hereinafter referred to as “our client”)....



