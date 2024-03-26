THE Lusaka City Council, in collaboration with the State Police, has apprehended 50 individuals for riotous behaviour directed at council police officers in the Central Business District. A video has gone viral in which some street vendors and youths can be seen throwing stones and other items at officers while the prohibition of street vending in the CBD was being enforced. In a statement, Monday, Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Nyambe Bulumba said the incident occurred on Saturday along Katondo Street. “The Lusaka City Council (LCC), in collaboration with the State Police, has apprehended 50 individuals for riotous behaviour directed at council police officers in the Central Business District (CBD). This incident occurred on Saturday, 23rd March 2024, along Katondo...



