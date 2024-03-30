POLICE in Nyimba, Eastern Province, say they are investigating a murder case in which a 36-year-old clinical officer was shot dead as he watched television with his family at home. In a statement, Saturday, Deputy Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale stated that the deceased, Amos Chanda, was shot at by unknown assailants through the window. “Police in Nyimba, Eastern Province, are investigating a murder case in which a Clinical officer was shot dead by unknown people. Amos Chanda, 36, a Clinical officer at Nyimba District Urban Clinic, was shot at by unknown assailants while seated in his living room where he was watching Television with his family. The suspects disappeared after shooting the victim twice in the head. Police officers who...



