POLICE Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says a 43-year-old employee of Protea Hotel has bolted with over US$5,200 which a client asked him to deposit on his behalf. In a statement, Tuesday, Hamoonga stated that Bowas Chigoma of Lusaka’s Zanimuone compound ran away with $5,240 after a client asked him to deposit it into an ABSA account on April 8. “Emmasdale Police Station, through Manda Hill Police Post, received a report on April 8, 2024, at 11:00 hours, from Mr. Hagar Mitemba, aged 32 years, the Manager of Protea Hotels located at Arcades along Great East Road, Lusaka. Mr. Mitemba reported that Mr. Bowas Chigoma, aged 43 years, an employee of the hotel residing in Zani muone West, was entrusted with $5,240...



