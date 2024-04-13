CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa says the sale of Mopani is a fantastic deal, but that it is an illegal transaction. And Sangwa says he does not think Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) in its current state will ever come to life. Meanwhile, Sangwa says President Hakainde Hichilema has no right to sell the Gulfstream G650 presidential jet because it is a national asset. Speaking when he featured on the Conversation Podcast, Thursday, Sangwa said the Mopani transaction was unconstitutional. “On paper as it stands, it is a fantastic deal. Better than KCM, better than possibly any other deal that has been struck. But unfortunately, that transaction is illegal, it’s unconstitutional. Government has now sold Mopani back to Delta. If the deal...



