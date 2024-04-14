MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane announced that the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriage way construction will start within April, 2024. Speaking during the commissioning of the rehabilitated Chingola-Kasumbalesa Road in Chililabombwe, Friday, Dr Musokotwane gave an update on the progression of several road works around the country. “Ndola to Lusaka Dual Carriage Construction is expected to start within April. Ndola-Sakanya – Mufulira, Lumwana to Kambimba awaiting financial closure and Solwezi to Kipushi negotiations to start soon. When we came in, we found there was no money in the Treasury, and the road here was in tatters, so the PPP mode of financing is very clever and part of the agreement is that the government will be collecting part...



