INSPECTOR General of Police Graphael Musamba says the command is always taking action against bad eggs who are giving the service a bad name. On Friday Human Rights Commission Chairperson Dr Pamela Sambo condemned the police for the continued violation of fundamental human rights. And speaking when she featured on Voice of America’s Nightline Africa Programme, Saturday, Dr Sambo said 90 per cent of cases reported to HRC bordered on police brutality, extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests and torture among others. “In the audio that accompanied the statement, we just did not give the detail but we have over 90 percent of cases reported to the Human Rights Commission, they border on police brutality, extra judiciary killings, arbitrary arrest, torture and...



