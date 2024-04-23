THE Anti-Corruption Commission says it has arrested Chipata City Council Town Clerk Aaron Kamalondo and the Head of Procurement, Harriet Mwape, for corruption involving over K3.5 million. In a statement, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono revealed that Kamalondo, between May 12 and August 11, 2022, in Chipata District, failed to follow applicable procedures and guidelines when canceling the procurement process related to the supply of a Grader and a Roller Compactor. “Chipata City Council Town Clerk Aaron Kamalondo and the Head of Procurement Harriet Kamuchungu Mwape have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission and charged for corruption involving over K3.5 million. Mr. Aaron Kamalondo, 56, of house number 470, Luangwa Drive has been charged with one count of...



