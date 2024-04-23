LUSAKA lawyer Makebi Zulu says it is very clear that the only person giving President Hakainde Hichilema nightmares is his predecessor, Edgar Lungu, hence doing everything in his power to persecute and prosecute the former head of state. And Zulu says he does not agree with the judgement in the case involving Chiyeso Lungu, the former president’s daughter. Zulu says the forfeiture of proceeds of crime act has been diluted and abused to achieve certain ends. Speaking Sunday evening on Diamond TV’s “COSTA” programme, Zulu said the so-called renewed fight against corruption was simply a fallacy and a tool for political victimisation. “Now, there is this so-called renewed fight against corruption which in my view is simply a fallacy and...



