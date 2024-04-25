COPPERBELT Province Minister Elisha Matambo says it would take less than 30 days to retrieve the miners who were trapped at Macrolink Mine in January this year. Seven miners, comprising five Zambians and two Chinese nationals, were trapped at the Chinese owned Macrolink Mine located along the Ndola-Mufulira Road in January this year. However, rescue efforts have so far been unsuccessful. In an interview, Tuesday, Matambo said the retrieval process of the trapped miners was still on going. “…coming to Macrolink, remember the method that they are using? They told us that they will be done in a period of 90 days. But it may be shorter than that because we are following what they are doing. I don’t think...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.