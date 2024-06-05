THE Anti-Corruption Commission has announced that it has seized Bowman Lusambo’s Range Rover as part of its ongoing investigations against him. But Lusambo has expressed anger at the ACC’s actions, saying it is unfair for him to be inconvenienced in such a manner. Meanwhile, the Zambia Police Service has refuted allegations circulating on social media that Lusambo bought Hungry Lion food packs for police officers in Kabwe. In a statement, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said the seizure of the vehicle follows investigations the Commission is conducting against Lusambo. He said the investigations relate to allegations of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. “Anti-Corruption Commission has seized a motor vehicle belonging to former Lusaka Province...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.