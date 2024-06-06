THE Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested two Tanzanian nationals for trafficking in 4.48 kilogrammes of fresh Khat/Miraa. In a statement, DEC assistant public relations officer Theresa Mawere said the two were arrested when a Tanzanian bus en route from Tanzania to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was intercepted at Ntoposhi Toll Gate in Mansa District. ‘’The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), in Luapula Province has achieved a significant milestone in the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking. In a complex operation, a Tanzanian bus with registration number CGO 55034K05, en route from Tanzania to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was intercepted at Ntoposhi Toll Gate in Mansa District. This operation led to the arrest of two Tanzanian nationals who were...



