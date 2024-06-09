PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor Levy Ngoma has described Saboi Imboela’s sexual harassment claims as nonsense. On Thursday, Imboela, who is NDC leader, accused Ngoma of sexual harassment, charging that he had a libido as high as that of a rabbit. “President HH (Hakainde Hichilema), for me also, I want to ask him, why are you surrounded by men that have such high libido like Levy Ngoma? Because for me in UPND, they wanted me so badly, I’m in opposition because I want to be in opposition, I know and understand my role in politics in this country. Sinicita ma politics ya njala (I’m not doing politics of the belly). The PF wanted me badly, that I can tell you,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.