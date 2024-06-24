LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says government has tolerated pushback vending because of the delay in opening Simon Mwewa Lane market. And Nkombo says former president Edgar Lungu and his alliance of “bad girls and boys” is enticing people to defy the law in order to gain popularity. Commenting on continued street vending in Lusaka’s central business district despite the ban on such activities, Nkombo said once SML market was opened, the story would be different because it has a capacity of 1,000 marketeers. “We have tolerated it [vending] because of the delay in opening the Simon Mwewa Lane. As soon as we part out the stands in the market, it goes without saying, you know, because...



