INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba says there can be no sustainable development without peace, and vice versa. In a statement, Monday, First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the UN Namatama Njekwa said Musamba assured the UN of the country’s commitment to remain steadfast in supporting and implementing measures to prevent conflict in any part of the world. She said Musamba was speaking at the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) held at UN Headquarters in New York. “Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba says Zambia remains steadfast in ensuring that measures to prevent conflict in any part of the world are supported and implemented in accordance with...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.