FORMER UPND Alliance member Ernest Mwansa and others have launched the Zambia We Want (ZWW) party, envisaging to transform the country’s governance system. Speaking during the unveiling of the party, Wednesday, ZWW interim leader Ernest Mwansa said the party planned to overhaul the constitution and governance system in order to address all disputes. “We need to avoid those types of things, governance institutions are about the constitution. Because once the constitution is created and it does not have the things you need, you are in trouble. For us, we want a constitution which silences these disputes. The people must feel ownership of the document. It is their document because it starts with the people. So, it cannot start with we...



