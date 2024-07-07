A CONVERSATION has leaked in which two senior government officials are heard asking Petauke Independent member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda to refute ever naming anyone involved in his abduction. In the said audio, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana and his Home Affairs counterpart Dickson Matembo, are heard asking Banda to say that his statement to the police did not mention any of his abductors and that the whole experience was a figment of his imagination. As the conversation progresses, however, Kawana is heard quizzing Banda on whether it is factual that President Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma and State House chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka had a hand in his abduction, which the Petauke...



