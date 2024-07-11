THE Human Rights Commission has condemned the arrest and detention of four people by the Zambia Police Service for staging a protest at Zesco Headquarters on Wednesday. The Commission says denying citizens their rights to peaceful assembly and expression is retrogressive in a democratic dispensation. On Wednesday, police in Lusaka arrested four people who attempted to protest against loadshedding at Zesco Headquarters. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale identified the suspects as Rizchy Pataky, aged 35, Thomson Luzandi, aged 35, Muputa Ngalande, aged 32, and Nawa Sitali, aged 25, all of Lusaka. But in a statement, Thursday, HRC Acting Spokesperson Simon Mulumbi expressed regret that the police moved swiftly to arrest the individuals involved instead of protecting their right...



