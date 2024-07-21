PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has transferred Sylvia Masebo to Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Elijah Muchima to the Ministry of Health. In a statement, Sunday, State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said President Hichilema had directed the Ministers to discharge their functions with due diligence “President Hakainde Hichilema has pursuant to Article 92 (I) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia transferred Honourable Sylvia Masebo to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Honourable Elijah Muchima to the Ministry of Health with immediate effect. The President implores and directs the Ministers to discharge their functions with due diligence ni their new portfolios,” stated Hamasaka....



