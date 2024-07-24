GOVERNMENT has announced the passing of Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General Guntila Muleya, who was found dead with gunshot wounds in Njolwe area. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the murder case. During a media briefing, Wednesday, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana disclosed that Muleya, who was appointed IBA Director General in May, went missing on Tuesday after work. “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our Director-General, Mr Guntila Muleya, who was found deceased this morning (Wednesday). What has happened is, the recently appointed IBA director general Mr Muleya yesterday had a normal day like any other day, he even had lunch [with] his elder brother sitting next to...



