UPND National Chairman Collins Maoma says those who have mastered the UPND manifesto know that the ruling party is on the right trajectory in terms of governance. Recently, Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya said Zambians should not expect miracles from President Hakainde Hichilema because he had reached his limit. But in an interview, Monday, Maoma said Bwalya should have been among the first to praise President Hichilema for introducing free education, among other achievements. “With what he said, I am very surprised…a man who is supposed to be learned as he is. First of all, he decided to [engage] into politics without seeing properly the achievements that have come through to Zambia. In fact, he himself should have...



