HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has assured the public that the police service will root out rogue officers, noting that there are usually bad eggs within institutions. And Mwiimbu says the investigation into IBA Director General Guntila Muleya’s murder is also focused on determining the motive behind the brutal act. Police have so far arrested five people for the murder of the IBA Director General, who include two regular police officers, a police reserve, an accountant at IBA and a civilian. Updating the nation on the matter yesterday, Mwiimbu said the Zambia Police Service would do everything possible to ensure that those involved in criminal activities were rooted out of the service. “The Ministry of Home Affairs...



