THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has revealed that the cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka increased by K133.48 in July, now standing at K10,575.93. In a statement, Friday, JCTR’s Social & Economic Development Programme Manager Muchimba Siamachoka attributed the increase to the rising prices of commodities like roller mealie meal, vegetables and kapenta. “The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) observed an increase in the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) survey, which now stands at K10, 575.93, reflecting a K133.48 increase compared to the month of June. This rise was attributed to increases in the prices of various commodities. Notably, the cost of a 25kg bag of roller mealie meal rose to K284.08...



