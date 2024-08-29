FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will visit China from August 30 to September 7, 2024, to attend the Ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit. Haimbe says President Hichilema is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on September 4, among other strategic meetings. In a statement, Thursday, Haimbe said during the meeting, President Hichilema, President Xi and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania would witness the signing of the Investment Framework on the revitalisation of TAZARA. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will...



