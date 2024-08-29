POLICE in Mpika have objected to the notice of application by Mpika PF MP Francis Kapyanga to hold a peaceful protest on September 9, 2024, citing security concerns. But Kapyanga says he is considering making an appeal to the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, on the matter. In a letter dated August 21, 2024 addressed to Mpika Police Station, Kapyanga said 3000 people were scheduled to participate in the protest against delayed salaries for TAZARA workers. “I am writing to inform you of a peaceful protest that I Francis Robert Kapyanga, Member of Parliament of Mpika Constituency, will hold on 9th September 2024. The protest will be in Tazara Township starting at 09:00 hours and will...



