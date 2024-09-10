TRADE Kings Group has announced a K200,000 sponsorship for the Manufacturers’ Month organised by the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM). The event, themed “Zambia @ 60: Building Competitiveness, Resilience, and Sustainability in Manufacturing,” marks Zambia’s 60th independence anniversary and will run from September 3 to September 20. Speaking during a press briefing, Trade Kings Group Public Relations Manager, Bridget Kambobe said the company was resilient to continue investing in the sector amidst the challenges in the country. “The Trade Kings Group, Zambia’s leading FMCG manufacturer, proudly announces its sponsorship of the inaugural Manufacturers’ Month, hosted by the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM). This year’s event is themed ‘Zambia @ 60: Building Competitiveness, Resilience, and Sustainability in Manufacturing,’ in celebration of...



