ZESCO Limited says the three hours of power which it promised to its residential customers is being supplied on a rotational basis. In a statement, Wednesday, Zesco Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi stated that this was because the utility company had experienced reduced inflow of scheduled power imports from Mozambique, among other factors. “In the power supply update of 1st September, 2024, Zesco had communicated that its residential customers would be receiving up to three hours of power, daily, on a rotational basis. However, the Corporation acknowledges that a number of its customers, mostly in Lusaka, have experienced prolonged power outages in the last few days. This is deeply regretted. As of this morning, the three-hour supply of power is being implemented...



